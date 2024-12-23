Michigan man arrested for attempting to meet with 12-year-old girl for sex

Detroit police searching for murder suspect, Lions win record 13th game and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 35-year-old Michigan man was arrested for attempting to meet up with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl for sex in Holly Township.

On Nov. 22, Holly police responded to a business on Saginaw Street, where a citizen-based online predator group from Indiana reported that they had a target in one of their investigations and that they were questioning him.

Daniel James Kring Holly Police Department

According to police, the online predator group met Daniel James Kring, of Holly Township, online and used an adult decoy to post pictures and identify as a 12-year-old girl. Police say Kring engaged in graphic sexual conversations with the decoy and sent explicit photos and videos of himself.

Police say Kring agreed to meet the decoy at a Holly business to have sexual contact with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

The group traveled to Michigan to meet Kring at the business and provided police with evidence of explicit conversations. Police say the evidence showed Kring intended to meet the girl at the business and then go to a separate location to have sexual contact with her.

Police arrested Kring and seized his cellphone.

Kring is charged with one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned on Dec. 3 and issued a $50,000 bond. Police say he has no past criminal history.

Kring is back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 3.