Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man accused of strangling his father's dog to death

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Three men arrested for murder of Pontiac businessman and more top stories
Three men arrested for murder of Pontiac businessman and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A 48-year-old Macomb County man is accused of strangling his father's Labrador Retriever to death. 

At around 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 14, Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Prinz Road in Richmond Township for a report of a possible dead family pet and a threat to a family member. Deputies say the caller was concerned about the welfare of the suspect and the suspect's father. 

The suspect was home alone with the dog and is accused of choking and killing the animal. When the suspect's father returned home, he allegedly found his son with his arms around the dog and was unable to remove them. Deputies say the suspect also made threats to harm himself. 

The man was reportedly uncooperative with deputies and was arrested. 

The man is charged with one count of third-degree killing and torturing an animal, a four-year felony. He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail and is set to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 17. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.