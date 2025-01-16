Michigan man accused of strangling his father's dog to death

Three men arrested for murder of Pontiac businessman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 48-year-old Macomb County man is accused of strangling his father's Labrador Retriever to death.

At around 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 14, Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Prinz Road in Richmond Township for a report of a possible dead family pet and a threat to a family member. Deputies say the caller was concerned about the welfare of the suspect and the suspect's father.

The suspect was home alone with the dog and is accused of choking and killing the animal. When the suspect's father returned home, he allegedly found his son with his arms around the dog and was unable to remove them. Deputies say the suspect also made threats to harm himself.

The man was reportedly uncooperative with deputies and was arrested.

The man is charged with one count of third-degree killing and torturing an animal, a four-year felony. He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail and is set to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 17.