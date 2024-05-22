Michigan man, 19, arrested after pulling out gun during road rage incident on I-75

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old Michigan man is in custody after he pointed a gun at another driver multiple times on I-75 Tuesday night.

At 9:05 p.m., Monroe County dispatch received a 911 call from a victim reporting a road rage incident on northbound I-75.

The victim told police that a driver in a white GMC pickup truck pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim while they were driving side-by-side on the freeway.

A Monroe County deputy located the suspect vehicle on N. Telegraph Road near I-275. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Newport man, was taken into custody.

The deputy found two unregistered handguns in the vehicle, and according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect did not have a concealed pistol license.

He was arrested on felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7746.