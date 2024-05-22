Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man, 19, arrested after pulling out gun during road rage incident on I-75

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories
Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old Michigan man is in custody after he pointed a gun at another driver multiple times on I-75 Tuesday night. 

At 9:05 p.m., Monroe County dispatch received a 911 call from a victim reporting a road rage incident on northbound I-75. 

The victim told police that a driver in a white GMC pickup truck pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim while they were driving side-by-side on the freeway. 

A Monroe County deputy located the suspect vehicle on N. Telegraph Road near I-275. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Newport man, was taken into custody. 

The deputy found two unregistered handguns in the vehicle, and according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect did not have a concealed pistol license. 

He was arrested on felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon charges. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7746.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a Digital Producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 9:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.