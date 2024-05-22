Michigan man, 19, arrested after pulling out gun during road rage incident on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old Michigan man is in custody after he pointed a gun at another driver multiple times on I-75 Tuesday night.
At 9:05 p.m., Monroe County dispatch received a 911 call from a victim reporting a road rage incident on northbound I-75.
The victim told police that a driver in a white GMC pickup truck pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim while they were driving side-by-side on the freeway.
A Monroe County deputy located the suspect vehicle on N. Telegraph Road near I-275. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Newport man, was taken into custody.
The deputy found two unregistered handguns in the vehicle, and according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect did not have a concealed pistol license.
He was arrested on felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7746.