Michigan Made: TreeTown Cannabis in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Since cannabis was legalized for medical and recreational use in Michigan, dispensaries have been popping up all the over the place.

While there are a lot of places to buy cannabis around the state, there aren't as many Michigan-based edible companies taking up room on the shelves.

"I grew up in Ann Arbor," said Ella Carvalho, the lead baker, and formulator for Ann Arbor-based TreeTown Cannabis. "I have a culinary background. I come from large bakery operations. And I actually had this opportunity kind of appear to me."

The opportunity to trade in flour, for flowers, as the lead baker for TreeTown Cannabis in Ann Arbor.

"TreeTown is an edible brand. And it is a local edible brand in Michigan that makes us very rare," Carvalho said. "A lot of companies that are still around and thriving are typically bigger companies from out of state. And TreeTown is local here to Ann Arbor. And we've been around for the past five years."

It's a position the chef is happy to hold.

"I really enjoy telling people, like, 'Oh, that's our edible.' We made it with our hands. We develop that. We took so much time on it. Now that I think about it, it's extra cool," Carvalho said.

"Ann Arbor has such a long history with cannabis--from hash bash all the way from the 70s. We've been such advocates for it that I'm extremely proud. I think it's really cool."

TreeTown has different kinds of treats for adult users.

"It's very detail-oriented," Carvalho said. "All edibles get tested through a state-licensed lab, and everything has to pass a series of panels of tests. It's a long list. And the potency is the most important part."

TreeTown has no plans of slowing down.

"We started off with a flagship brownie and a fruity crispy and then evolved into a line of gummies, as well and more baked goods. And now we're also investing a little bit in the in-hale market. We do have pre-rolls as well," Carvalho said.