Michigan Lottery player only has one month left to claim $1 million Mega Millions prize

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan Lottery player only has one month left to claim their $1 million Mega Millions prize.

The ticket is from the March 17, 2023 drawing and matched the five white balls drawn: 26-28-29-39-49. It was sold at the CVS Pharmacy at 18130 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year after the drawing date, and Michigan Lottery officials say that because March 17 is a Sunday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15. 

The cash will go to the state School Aid Fund if the lucky player doesn't claim their prize.

To schedule an appointment to claim the prize, the winner should contact 844-917-6325.

Mega Millions drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Each play is $2, and players can add on a "Megaplier" for $1 per play, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times. 

