Michigan liquor store owner charged with bottle deposit fraud

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan liquor store owner is charged with committing bottle return fraud at his Mt. Morris store.

Namir Shango, 34, of Davison, was arraigned on one count of false pretenses, $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office accuses Shango of creating fake bottle deposit return invoices at his store, Valley Liquor, that were made to look like they were generated from his in-store bottle return machine. He then allegedly submitted the fake return invoices to his store's soft drink distributor to receive fraudulent credits toward deliveries he was receiving.

"Michigan's bottle deposit program is meant to incentivize recycling efforts, and the State needs business owners to operate with integrity to achieve those goals," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "Defrauding business partners, and taking advantage of a popular state program for self-enrichment, will not be tolerated and my department will hold fraudsters accountable."

"Fraudulent bottle deposit activity like this hurts businesses, the state of Michigan, and ultimately, reduces funds meant to protect our environment," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of Michigan State Police, who handled the investigation. "We are committed to identifying and putting a stop to these crimes."

Shango is back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 29.