Michigan Legislature considers bills to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Legislature is considering two bills that could make getting access to hormonal birth control a little easier.

"We find ourselves in an OB-GYN kind of desert," said state Rep. Stephanie Young, one of the bill sponsors. "They're becoming harder and harder to locate, and when we know that we have pharmacists just up the street."

The two House bills would allow pharmacists to prescribe certain hormonal birth control methods, like birth control pills or hormonal contraceptive patches. There wouldn't be your typical exam, but Young says that pharmacists will still advise about the medications.

"The things that they would do if they got a script from a doctor, they can still do," said Young.

Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics said she is supportive of better access to birth control, but missing out on an exam gives her pause.

"On its face, having pharmacists be another pathway to having access to reproductive health isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does have some complicated risks attached to it," she said.

Typically, part of the prescription process, O'Shea said, included screening for other diseases like breast cancer or sexually transmitted diseases; bypassing a doctor could mean something going unnoticed.

"Missing an opportunity to know whether or not you have a chlamydia infection is one of the major issues that I have with only getting your birth control supplied for you through a pharmaceutical setting," she said.

The Michigan Pharmacists Association said their organization is fully in support of the legislation and has been working alongside Young and state Rep. Kara Hope in drafting it.

"We see this as a huge win for the citizens of Michigan and an important step to ensuring access to critical healthcare services," the group said in a statement.

Rep. Young said this legislation is meant to bridge a divide, but she still encourages people to go see a doctor when needed.