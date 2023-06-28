Michigan lawmakers work toward meeting budget deadline

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - This is the first budget season in Lansing with the new Democratic majority, and lawmakers are looking to pass another state budget with priorities on education and roads.

However, the change in political power is coming with some growing pains.

"It's the first time in 40 years Democrats have a trifecta in the state, so we want to make sure we get as much opportunity and as much funding back to the people of Michigan and to our priorities that we all care about. So I'm excited to see what's to come," said State Rep. Donavan McKinney.

But not all lawmakers were as excited.

"I'm mortified, is the word I would use about this budget process," said State Rep. Donni Steele.

After winning a majority in both the House and Senate last fall, Democrats have their first opportunity in a long time to create a budget that is in line with Democratic priorities.

"What we're looking at is a 5% increase in the student foundation allowance, which means for every single student in a school district, you're talking about an additional $458 for every single kid," said State Rep. Matt Koleszar. "That is huge."

But Republican lawmakers tell CBS News Detroit they've been displeased with the budget process.

"Spending continues to increase dramatically. But what exactly is in the budget? That's what we don't know. Unfortunately, at this point, we're being told that we're going to pass a budget today. I still haven't actually seen what is on the bill," said State Rep. Joe Aragona.

Republican lawmakers say they have not had enough time to review the budget before they are expecting to have to vote on it.

"We are in the minority, but this process is completely broken," said State Rep. Jim DeSana. "We're going to get a 400-page plus bill, and we're going to get it only a few hours before being asked to vote on it, if that."

Koleszar says his colleagues across the aisle have enough time to review the budget.

"Oftentimes what happens, and when I was in the minority party, we experienced very similar situations, is your time might be a little bit more limited, but they will have they will have plenty of time to review it," he said.

This year's budget will be an important test for Democrats after years in the minority. With such slim margins, they need bipartisanship to get it passed.

"It should be bipartisan--in the past when Democrats were in the minority, especially last term, every Democrat voted for the budget, Republican-led budget," said McKinney. "So I'm expecting the same from my Republicans. I'm hearing they might not vote all in unison for the budget and affirmative, but I think they should."