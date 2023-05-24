Michigan lawmakers introduce new legislation for law enforcement funding

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Chief James White joined lawmakers at the Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday to introduce legislation to pay for a trust fund for law enforcement across the state.

"We know our local partners are stretching available dollars to help keep neighborhoods safe and prevent escalation of violence," said Michigan House Majority Leader Joe Tate. "But they need more support from our state. The Public Safety and Violence Prevention Fund will create a dedicated permanent source of funds to help increase public safety."

Approximately $100 million will be allocated to municipalities across the state based on crime statistics from Michigan State Police.

"These dollars will go directly to those communities experiencing the highest crime rates in our state," Tate said.

State Rep. Alabas Farhat, who sponsored the bill, says the funding can be used for different facets of policing.

"Such as neighborhood police officer programs and programs, for instance, that have encouraged relationships which help build violence interrupters in communities and districts across Michigan," Farhat said.

Money for the fund will come from revenues gathered from amending Michigan's General Sales Tax Act--a bill that is part of this public safety package and sponsored by State Rep. Nate Shannon.

"It lays out a comprehensive plan of how Michigan will support public safety and fund ongoing efforts to prevent crime while working to safeguard the health and well-being of our state and those within it," he said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tells CBS News Detroit that this funding will help the city and the rest of Wayne County combat crime and avoid situations where offenders can get out and re-offend.