Michigan lawmakers react to Biden's new immigration order

(CBS DETROIT) - Republicans in Michigan said that President Joe Biden's new immigration policy doesn't do enough, while Democrats stressed how important immigrants are to America as both sides of the aisle reacted to the new immigration policy released on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, what he's doing isn't going to solve anything at the border," said state Sen. Aric Nesbitt. "The border crisis is still there despite Biden's promise of a fair and humane immigration system; open border policies aren't compassionate, and they're deadly."

Nesbitt joined Republican state party chair Pete Hoekstra on Tuesday to discuss the new policy. Hoekstra noted in his remarks that the influx of immigration is straining resources.

"In Michigan, some of our communities have policies that are encouraging this. We're creating and have created sanctuary cities and counties," Hoekstra said. "So all of this is straining our resources and the capability of the state of Michigan and our communities to deliver the resources our citizens need."

State Rep. Ranjeev Puri says he has yet to read the new policy in full but has noted the limitations that state lawmakers face when talking about immigration.

"I think it's important to recognize that we are state legislators," he said. "I think some of my colleagues who are also state legislators have gotten on a plane and traveled many, many, many states away to our southern border to help solve this crisis, but I think the intent from my friends on the other side of the aisle is to stoke fear."

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Congress to pass meaningful immigration reform.

"As Governor of Michigan and Commander in Chief of the Michigan National Guard, I will continue to approve federal requests for Guard deployments to the Southern border — just as we have under both the Trump and Biden administrations," she said.