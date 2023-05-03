Michigan lawmaker proposes dedicated funds for school safety

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The safety of Michigan students is top of mind for state senator and former educator Darrin Camilleri.

This week, Camilleri proposed creating a nearly $350 million fund for the state budget to help schools improve campus safety.

"We are creating a giant pot of money to help schools support the mental health of our students, as well as the safety of our students in school buildings," he said.

Camilleri tells CBS News Detroit the proposal is a total of $343 million that would go to school districts based on the number of students.

"What schools can then do with it is up to them in this realm. Do they want to hire more counselors? Great. Would they like to hire some school resource officers? Excellent. They're allowed to do that too," Camilleri said. "I wanted to give school districts maximum flexibility to address the needs of their students."

The proposal doesn't outline what the money could not be used for. However, there will be a list of items that are eligible, which Camilleri says makes this fund more flexible than the current process. That flexibility is a move the Michigan Education Association applauds.

"What's best for Monroe might not be what's best for Marquette and what's best for Lansing might not be what's best for Laingsburg. So every school district is different and has its own unique challenges," said Thomas Morgan, a spokesperson for the MEA.

Morgan says he is pleased to see lawmakers prioritize student safety,

"There is absolutely nothing that is more important than the well-being of our children. Students can't learn if they're dealing with mental health issues or if they don't feel safe," he said.

There are still a few steps before this fund can be put into action, but Camilleri says he hopes to see it best serve Michigan students.

"As a former educator, having this additional money in the budget, I know that it's going to serve our students in a way that they really need it, and I'm excited to hopefully see this across the finish line," Camilleri said.

