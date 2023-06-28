Watch CBS News
Michigan Jazz Festival returns on July 16

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The 28th annual Michigan Jazz Festival is returning to Schoolcraft College in Livonia on Sunday, July 16. 

Jeff Trudell, a board member of the Michigan Jazz Festival, sat down with CBS News Detroit to talk about the upcoming event. Trudell's father, the late John Trudell, was a co-founder of the festival.

"He would be thrilled. It's great to see the young musicians that we're bringing on because he was always an advocate and champion of bringing young musicians along," Jeff Trudell said.

Watch the full conversation with Trudell in the video above.

