Michigan House votes on budget amendments

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's budget for the fiscal year won't be finalized until later this year, but the process is moving right along.

On Wednesday, lawmakers tackled more than 200 appropriations amendments with some tense moments on the House floor.

"Either party, either member can submit amendments, but since this is going to be pretty much Democratic priorities, the Republicans on the other side want to try to switch up our priorities, so they introduce amendments, over 200 to be exact. So that's why it's a long drawn out process," said state Rep. Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit).

There are upwards of 240 amendments between the two parties for lawmakers to work through. The amendment process gives lawmakers an opportunity to alter parts of the budget. For instance, state Rep. Donni Steele (R-Orion Township) said she submitted an amendment to put more money into transportation.

"I really think that we could take some of the funding that we have in other budgets and not raise our taxes and put it into local roads and give the people a good road system which they deserve," she said.

So far, Republican lawmakers said they don't feel the process has been bipartisan.

"These budgets are rolling out of committee that are only coming from the Democrat side of the committee rooms," said Steele. "The Republicans have zero say so on what these final budgets are. Everything is done offsite, backrooms, closed doors, no transparency, no accountability and no bipartisanship."

There are 241 amendments proposed by House Republicans and another 15 from House Democrats on a total state budget of $80.9 billion.

"It's going to be a long day, so get ready, get your popcorn. It's going to be very interesting, but we're excited," said McKinney.