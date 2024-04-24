Watch CBS News
Politics

Michigan House committee approves changes to hate crime legislation

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan House committee approves changes to hate crime legislation
Michigan House committee approves changes to hate crime legislation 02:09

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After a set of hate crime bills didn't make it across the finish line to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk in 2023, lawmakers made changes and are seeing new movement. 

"While similar in substance to the earlier bills passed by the House, these new bills make several changes and amendments to clarify intent, limitations and guardrails, namely the line between protected speech under the First Amendment and prohibited criminal action," said state Rep. Noah Arbit, one of the bill sponsors. 

Late in 2023, a different set of bills that aimed to expand existing hate crime legislation in our state came under fire from conservative media sites for being too broad. There were claims that accidentally misgendering someone could be punishable with prison time and a fine - claims Arbit said are categorically false. 

"The fact is, this isn't just an LGBTQ bill, and that's what bothered me about all the disinformation last year, too, besides the fact that it was all fake news," Arbit said. 

In his testimony on Tuesday, Arbit outlined the changes and clarifications to the legislation. Arbit said he removed the "controversial intimidation verbiage" and replaced it with stalking. 

"This way, the bill clearly states that such conduct is already criminalized in Michigan law while prescribing the conditions by which such conduct can be considered a hate crime," he said. 

Additionally, the lawmaker added clarifying language that reiterates, "Even hateful speech is protected under the First Amendment."

The House Committee on Criminal Justice approved the changes by a party-line vote, with all five Republican members passing on the vote. 

CBS News Detroit reached out to all five members who passed for a vote explanation and either didn't hear back or the interview was declined.

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 9:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.