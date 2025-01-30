Michigan House unanimously approves budget transparency reform

(CBS DETROIT) — On Wednesday, the Michigan House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of a new resolution that aims to boost transparency in state government.

The measure requires sponsors of certain earmarks in the state budget to publicly disclose their choices weeks ahead of the chamber's final budget approvals.

"This is about working for the people, and I am just thrilled to see unanimous support for it in the House," said state Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township. "It shows that we have a united front, that we are here to work on behalf of the people in the state of Michigan and that transparency and accountability resonate across party lines."

It also pushes lawmakers to clearly define the project's public good and prevents for-profit companies or newly created non-profits from receiving special consideration for taxpayer funds.

"There's a lot of waste in government, and this is an opportunity to show that we're not going to waste taxpayers' dollars, get them more value for the dollars. This will give the public the ability to watch the process, participate in the process," Bollin said.

Bollin says she was encouraged by the support she received from her fellow house members across the aisle, including Michigan House Appropriations Minority Vice Chair Rep. Alabas Farhat, D-Dearborn.

"The state government, our local governments that are closest to the people, we're the ones who make the decisions that can really more greatly affect your day-to-day life," Bollin said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Farhat's office but did not hear back.

While members of the Republican-controlled Michigan House voted 105-0 on the measure, Bollin says the Michigan Senate must adopt a similar proposal and hopes this move will encourage them to consider it.

"The government doesn't have any of its own money. It is the people's money. It's the taxpayer's money, and we need to, at every level, make sure we're spending, and we're prudent, and I'm going to make sure that everything that we do is in that direction," Bollin said.