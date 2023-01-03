Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics.

The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear.

Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes.

With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good time to decode the public health code.

"Would it be a good use of time and resources to significantly overhaul the public health code? I'm not sure. But, if those conversations do happen, it will be critical for local public health officials to be actively engaged in those discussions," Hess' statement reads.

Also, ready to pull up a seat at the table for those discussions, MDHHS.

The department said in a statement: "Michigan's Public Health Code provides officials with tools and guidelines to help protect the health and safety of Michigan residents of all ages. It's important the general public and policymakers understand the role of our local health officers and the duties they are required to perform."

Republican State Senator Jim Runestad calls wanting to change the public health code atrocious and said those making decisions needs to look at science.

"You could have a situation up north where its completely different than an urban or inner city area and they want to empower all of these individuals who do not have any real oversight to make decisions of the most personal nature involving your children and your health," he said.