Michigan gas prices drop 11 cents from last week, AAA says

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan motorists are seeing some relief at the gas pump.

Michigan drivers are paying, on average, $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 2 cents less than last month but 8 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $45, which is $12 less than what they were paying from 2024's highest price in July.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If gas demand drops, alongside robust stocks, pump prices may continue to fall."

Gas prices have decreased slightly in Metro Detroit. The current Metro Detroit average is $3.08 per gallon, which is about 3 cents less than last week but 13 cents more than this time last year.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.09), Metro Detroit ($3.08) and Jackson ($3.02), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.88), Lansing ($2.96) and Flint ($2.97).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.