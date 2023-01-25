Cut jobs: Michigan firework stands not happy with proposed law

(CBS DETROIT) - There is new legislation in Lansing that if passed would further limit when Michiganders can set off fireworks.

If it goes through, it would shorten the number of days you can legally use fireworks from 12-13 days to eight to nine days.

Senate Bill 17 was introduced on the Senate floor last week and would only allow fireworks to be shot off on New Year's Eve, Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Democratic Sen. Paul Wojno, of Warren, is one of the legislators who authored the bill.

He sent CBS News Detroit the following statement:

"Specifically, this legislation would allow local units of government with population densities of over 3,400 people to regulate the ignition , discharge, or use of consumer fireworks. The proposal would decrease the number of days residents are able to discharge fireworks from 12 or 13 down to 8 or 9 with even stricter restrictions that could potentially go into effect in highly populated areas. So many legislators like myself continue to hear from constituents and local officials who are frustrated with the excessive noise fireworks bring to residential areas. The Mayor of Warren, James Fouts – has continued to advocate for this change ever since the new law went into effect approximately 8 or 9 years ago."

The idea has firework shop owners on edge.

"This is just another blow to firework stands," said James Goodwin, vice president of Pro Fireworks.

We first told Goodwin about the proposed legislation. He said it would cost the store hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and potentially lose employees.

"It is a little fresh right now," said Goodwin. "It would hurt. How much it would hurt? I guess it would be significant. I just don't know if I could put a percentage on it right now, but it would be significant, and I am sure it would definitely cost some jobs."

Pro Fireworks has been around for more than a decade and there are several stores throughout Metro Detroit and Michigan.

The next steps for the bill include a vote on the Senate and House floors.