Michigan firefighters rescue man before train collides with overturned vehicle

PORTAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters in Portage rescued a man Friday before a train collided with an overturned vehicle.

The Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue on Jan. 20 at about 6:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

When police and fire arrived, they found a Chevy Cruz in the intersection with damage to the front end and a Jeep on its side straddling the railroad tracks, with a man inside the vehicle.

Firefighters assessed the incident and discovered the man was stuck inside the vehicle, experiencing back pain, and could not get himself out of the car.

The firefighters then quickly removed the man from the car right before it was struck by a southbound train.

Visit here to watch the video.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz did not get injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567.