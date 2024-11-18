Families celebrate Michigan Adoption Day ahead of holiday season

(CBS DETROIT) — Three children walked out of the Michigan Hall of Justice on Monday with new last names as the state Supreme Court celebrated Adoption Day.

Skye and Scarlett Jahlas were officially adopted by their stepfather, Ron Jahlas, who married the girls' mother, Mandy, nearly a decade ago.

"We live together as a united family, and today, we just finalized the adoption process, and I'm now their legal father," said Ron.

Erin O'Brien, Oakland County's chief of adoptions, says that although some elements of the adoption journey can have difficult beginnings, the end result is worth it.

"Every adoption finalization is teary, everyone still tears me up, and it's just a wonderful culmination of a lot of hard work that people put in to get these children a permanent home and a forever family," she said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan are waiting to find a forever home. Our state recognizes Nov. 18 as Adoption Day and the National Adoption Day falls on Nov. 23.

"Michigan Adoption Day is the best day of the year," O'Brien said.

For Skye and Scarlett, their dad Ron has really been their father for the last decade simply by showing up, and Monday made it official.

"He's smart, he's kind, he's funny. He's always there for us," said Skye.