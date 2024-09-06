Watch CBS News
Alleged drunk driver clocked going over 100 mph was found with 4 pounds of cannabis, over $12K, Michigan police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man accused of drunk driving was clocked traveling at speeds over 100 mph and was found with nearly four pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after he was arrested, police said. 

At 3:48 a.m. on Aug. 30, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2023 Ford F-150 driver at Rochester Road and E. Maple Road in Troy for excessive speeding and disregarding a traffic signal.

When officers spoke with the driver, identified as a 34-year-old Troy man, they said he allegedly had bloodshot and watery eyes. They also smelled "a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his vehicle." Officers also discovered the driver had a suspended license.

They asked him to take sobriety evaluations, which he allegedly performed poorly. 

He took a preliminary breath test with a result of .15% and was arrested. He was taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, and when he was searched, officers found over $6,400 in cash in his pockets. 

Officers also searched his vehicle and found two large duffle bags that contained 3.93 pounds of marijuana and an additional $12,000 in cash.

Police say the driver was read his chemical test rights while being locked up, and he refused to take a breath test. 

A search warrant was granted, and his blood was drawn. The case was turned over to the detective bureau for potential warrants.

