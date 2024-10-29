Michigan doctors, school administrators push for more school nurses

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new $125 million investment set to help with school safety and mental health grants. However, Michigan's health and education leaders are urging school administrators to use the funds to prioritize hiring school nurses.

During a roundtable Tuesday, several people, including doctors, students and school administrators, urged the state to be proactive with its funds to help prioritize the health of children and the nursing industry. This is due to the nursing shortage and how they play a pivotal role in a student's well-being.

"School nurses are crucial in managing students with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, life-threatening allergies and seizure disorders," said registered nurse Hendrina Cupery, manager of the Holland Hospital School Nurse Program.

The new $125 million investment was signed off by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to the Michigan Association of School Nurses, there are only 700 school nurses supporting 1.5 million Michigan students.

That works out to one nurse per 2,142 students — a number that is way too high.

"The school nurse is the navigator of student health needs," said Dr. Elliott Attisha. "They are the bridge between school, parent and health care provider, ensuring student health care needs are properly coordinated and appropriate supports and resources are in place to ensure a healthy learning environment."

The Michigan Nursing Network believes with 600,000 Michigan students managing at least one chronic condition and 25% taking daily medications, the presence of school nurses has never been more vital for ensuring both the mental and physical health and safety of students.

"Our kids spend half their awake hours at school," said Attisha. "Let's do everything possible to put a nurse in every school and support them with the tools and resources to support a healthy learning environment. It's the least our students deserve."

The health professionals present at the roundtable said this is an urgent need. Funding tends to go to other disciplines, but they reiterated it needs to go to school nurses. Their challenge is to bring to the table all that school nurses are able to accomplish.