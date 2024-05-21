Michigan DNR releases name of man found in Detroit River

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released the name of the man whose body was found in the Detroit River over the weekend.

Officials identified the individual as 63-year-old James Kuntz, of Plymouth. Kuntz was last seen at the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle on May 10 and was reported missing on May 12.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered Kuntz's body Sunday morning offshore of Fighting Island, about nine miles from the yacht club.

"This is never how we want to conclude a search, but we hope the recovery of this man's body can bring closure to his family and friends," said Lt. Todd Szyska, DNR law enforcement supervisor in Detroit, in a statement.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.