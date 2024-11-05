Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan deputy rescues woman lying on railroad tracks

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

What to know about Election Day in Michigan, Lions make trade moves and more top stories
What to know about Election Day in Michigan, Lions make trade moves and more top stories 02:58

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy rescued a woman who was lying across railroad tracks on Tuesday.

Officials say at about 2:04 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Albain Road near Telegraph for a woman who was lying on the tracks. The responding deputy spotted the railroad gates lowering as a train was coming. 

The deputy pulled the 67-year-old woman from the tracks seconds before the train came through, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.