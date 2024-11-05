Michigan deputy rescues woman lying on railroad tracks
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy rescued a woman who was lying across railroad tracks on Tuesday.
Officials say at about 2:04 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Albain Road near Telegraph for a woman who was lying on the tracks. The responding deputy spotted the railroad gates lowering as a train was coming.
The deputy pulled the 67-year-old woman from the tracks seconds before the train came through, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.