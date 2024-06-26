Michigan Department of Transportation honoring those killed in work zone crashes

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation's Clare Welcome Center will host the National Work Zone Memorial over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for the third year in a row.

The memorial, unveiled in 2002 by the American Traffic Safety Services Foundation, travels throughout the U.S. to raise awareness of work zone safety and safe driving. It displays the names of more than 1,600 roadworkers, motorists, pedestrians, law enforcement officers, public safety officials, and children who were killed in work zone crashes across the U.S.

Standing at 7 feet tall and 20 feet wide, the cost to host the memorial at the welcome center is sponsored by the association's Michigan Chapter and is open to the public.

Additionally, a new virtual memorial is also available to use at no cost.

As the holiday weekend approaches, motorist and work zone safety is on high alert. According to AAA, nearly 2.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more between June 29 and July 7. Motorists are expected to notice an increase in roadwork and orange barrels during this busy season.

MDOT is asking drivers to be patient, slow down and drive safely, especially when approaching work zones.

Data shows that in 2023, Michigan work zones had 20 fatalities, 1,896 injuries, and nearly 7,237 total crashes.