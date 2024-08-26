Michigan couple in their 80s killed, 4 other people injured in car crash

Trump visiting Detroit, UM receives Notice of Allegations in sign-stealing scandal and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan couple in their 80s were killed, and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, state police said.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, Monroe troopers responded to a crash on E. Monroe Road near Matthews Highway in Tecumseh Township.

An investigation revealed that a red Ford Taurus was heading eastbound on E. Monroe Road when it was hit by a blue Chevrolet Equinox that was heading westbound.

State police say the driver of the Chevrolet, an 85-year-old man, and his 82-year-old wife, both of Tecumseh, were killed in the crash.

The Ford's driver, a 76-year-old man, and his passengers, a 74-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, all from Adrian, were severely injured. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated, and all are expected to recover.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed are factors in the crash, but they are still working to determine the cause.

The Lenawee County Sheriffs Department, Tecumseh Police Department, Tecumseh Fire Department and Lenawee Community Ambulance assisted Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.