Michigan county treasurer urges owners of foreclosed properties to file claims, watch out for scams

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Treasurer's Office Treasurer is urging people whose properties were foreclosed on April 1, 2024, to file a claim to receive any available proceeds from the sale by July 1, 2024.

Treasurer Robert Wittenberg said owners should be cautious of property scams targeting individuals with delinquent taxes or foreclosed properties, such as deed transfers, upfront fees, or phantom help scams.

"We are committed to ensuring that every property owner who has faced foreclosure is aware of their right to claim any surplus proceeds from the sale of their property. Property owners must act quickly to file their claims before the July 1 deadline," Wittenberg said. "We are also deeply concerned about the increasing property scams targeting vulnerable individuals. Property owners must be vigilant and avoid falling prey to these scams."

After foreclosure, the treasurer's office mailed notices to the 2024 foreclosed property owners with the required form and submission instructions.

Under Michigan law, property owners have the right to claim any surplus proceeds from the sale of their foreclosed property. Those proceeds are the remaining funds after taxes, penalties, fees, and other liens have been paid off.

To claim those funds, property owners must submit a one-page claim form to the Oakland County Treasurer's Office by July 1, 2024. Claim forms that are postmarked by July 1 but not received by the treasurer's office will not be processed.