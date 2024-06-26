Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan county treasurer urges owners of foreclosed properties to file claims, watch out for scams

/ CBS Detroit

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories
Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Treasurer's Office Treasurer is urging people whose properties were foreclosed on April 1, 2024, to file a claim to receive any available proceeds from the sale by July 1, 2024.

Treasurer Robert Wittenberg said owners should be cautious of property scams targeting individuals with delinquent taxes or foreclosed properties, such as deed transfers, upfront fees, or phantom help scams.

"We are committed to ensuring that every property owner who has faced foreclosure is aware of their right to claim any surplus proceeds from the sale of their property. Property owners must act quickly to file their claims before the July 1 deadline," Wittenberg said. "We are also deeply concerned about the increasing property scams targeting vulnerable individuals. Property owners must be vigilant and avoid falling prey to these scams."

After foreclosure, the treasurer's office mailed notices to the 2024 foreclosed property owners with the required form and submission instructions. 

Under Michigan law, property owners have the right to claim any surplus proceeds from the sale of their foreclosed property. Those proceeds are the remaining funds after taxes, penalties, fees, and other liens have been paid off. 

To claim those funds, property owners must submit a one-page claim form to the Oakland County Treasurer's Office by July 1, 2024. Claim forms that are postmarked by July 1 but not received by the treasurer's office will not be processed.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.