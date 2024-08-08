Michigan corrections officer charged for allegedly smuggling drugs into prison

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer was arraigned in connection to smuggling narcotics into a Jackson County facility, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Joshua Evans, 46, of Jackson, was charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of Schedule 1, 2, and 3 controlled substances except marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine and one count of bringing contraband into prisons.

On July 11, Evans, who was employed at the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, allegedly had 151 strips of buprenorphine, suboxone and a Schedule 3 substance while in the visiting room of the prison.

Michigan State Police conducted the investigation, which is currently active.

Evans' probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 16.

"Smuggling narcotics into a prison not only endangers the lives of inmates and staff but also undermines some of the rehabilitation efforts that are crucially in place in our penitentiaries," Nessel said. "My department will continue working with our law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity of our correctional facilities and ensure those who violate the law are held accountable."