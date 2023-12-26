Watch CBS News
Prisoners at Michigan correctional facility provide more than 110 blankets to children at Ann Arbor hospital

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Prisoners at a correctional facility in Michigan have given more than 110 blankets to children hospitalized in Ann Arbor this holiday season. 

Individuals at the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater provided the blankets to children at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. 

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, the blankets are about three feet by four feet and were crocheted with yarn donated by the Lion's Club. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 8:23 AM EST

