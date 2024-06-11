Woman sues sister after she was attacked by her cat in Michigan, sustained several puncture wounds, lawsuit says

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has filed a lawsuit against her sister after her sibling's cat bit her while she was at her Michigan home last year, and she suffered severe injuries from the wounds.

Terra Simpson traveled from Alabama to Branch County, Michigan, to visit her sister, Samantha Scherer, in December 2023, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that while Simpson was visiting, her sister's cat attacked her without any warning. The cat bit Simpson near her right wrist and left multiple puncture wounds.

Simpson had a serious reaction to the bites, "requiring substantial medical treatment to her right upper extremity, including surgical intervention, medications, and physical therapy."

As Simpson deals with the health effects from the wounds, she filed a federal lawsuit against her sister for damages in excess of $75,000 for her injuries and losses.

According to the lawsuit, Scherer allegedly knew of the cat's "abnormally aggressive behavior" or should have known about it.

In addition, the lawsuit says the damages include serious injuries to Simpson's upper arm, along with other challenges or injuries that have developed or aggravated preexisting issues. Pain, suffering and mental anguish are also listed among the injuries.

Scherer told the Detroit News she was shocked, but not upset about the lawsuit, since her sister has been through a lot and has medical bills to pay. She also said that the culprit of the attack, her 15-year-old cat Zoey, died in March.