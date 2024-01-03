Michigan State Capitol evacuated due to threat

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Capitol building was evacuated Wednesday due to a threat, officials said.

"We were in our office when security informed us of the threat and evacuated us quickly and professionally," Rep. Bryan Posthumus told CBS News Detroit. "So far, there's no cause for greater alarm as we turn the building over for law enforcement to sweep. This is unfortunately the reality for our modern world but I applaud the quick and effective work of the first responders and Capitol security."

Michigan State Police said the threat was made at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, in an email to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission.

The building was searched, and state police canine teams are still sweeping it, according to MSP.

The Michigan State Capitol made a social media post regarding the closure.

"The Michigan Capitol will be closed for the remainder of the day, Wednesday, January 3, 2024," according to the post. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

In addition to Lansing, similar threats were reported at state capitals in Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia and Connecticut.