Former Michigan business owners sentenced in $3 million fraud scheme

(CBS DETROIT) - A married couple who pled guilty to defrauding 40 people through their businesses have been sentenced to federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Gregory Hite and Bridget Bureau, both 39, from Lake, Michigan, were sentenced to 12 and a half years and four years, respectively. The duo pled guilty to conspiring with each other to commit wire fraud and unlawfully using the identities of others to obtain money to support their businesses. They are each ordered to pay $1.95 million in restitution.

Federal prosecutors say between 2016 and 2020, the couple took several people's identities to obtain $5.4 million in loans for their businesses, which were under several names, including Hites RV, Alpine Trailer Sales, Great Lakes Recreational, Great Lakes Trailer, GLR Transport, and Great Lakes Trailer Manufacturing.

They also made false statements on loan/equipment financing documents, impersonated the victims on the phone, and used limited liability companies to conceal the fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the scheme fell apart when the couple ran out of money and lenders began seeking repayment from the victims.

"Protecting victims from financial crimes is part of keeping our communities safe," U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. "Hite and Bureau deceived unsuspecting victims out of millions of dollars for their personal gain. Criminals do not always wear masks and carry a gun; sometimes they carry out their deeds with a pen and paper and a dash of charm. We are determined to hold fraudsters accountable whoever they are."