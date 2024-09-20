This Michigan town is turning into the "Gilmore Girls" set for a day

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southeast Michigan town is giving Gilmore Girls fans the opportunity to visit Stars Hollow.

Downtown Brighton will transform into the TV town from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, for the "Destination Stars Hollow: A Gilmore Fan Celebration."

Each downtown business will take on a different aspect of the show, and visitors will be able to enjoy food from Luke's diner, shop in Lorelai's closet, participate in a knit-a-thon, partake in a character dress-up look-alike contest and more.

There will also be special merchandise for purchase and photo opportunities.

Kathleen London and Laura Boote, the event founders, said they thought their hometown was cute, and they decided to be inspired by Gilmore Girls to recreate Stars Hollow to engage the community with local businesses.

Forty-one businesses along Main Street and Grand River will be participating, and there will also be events at the Mill Pond Amphitheatre.

They also created a passport that guests can purchase for $5 and get stamped at different businesses during the event. If a person goes to 20 of the 41 businesses, they can turn the passport in to be entered for a raffle basket.

"Every business is a theme. Either an actual place in Stars Hollow, a character-driven location, meaning somebody's closet or something like that, and then actual episode inspired," said London.

Limited-edition tote bags and Lorelei-inspired baseball T-shirts and crewnecks will also be available for purchase.