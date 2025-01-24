Michigan bridal store owner sentenced for defrauding customers

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The owner of a bridal shop in Birmingham, Michigan, who was accused of defrauding customers, was sentenced to 35 days in jail.

Nadica Ristivojevic pleaded no contest to three counts of larceny by conversion of $200 or more but less than $1,000, according to court records from the Oakland County Circuit Court.

Ristivojevic was previously charged with larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more and false pretenses of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. However, those charges were dismissed.

She is ordered to pay $31,310 in restitution, which has been paid, court records show.

Officials allege that several customers spent thousands of dollars on custom wedding gowns, merchandise and other accessory orders from Birmingham Bridal that they never received. Instead, Ristivojevic was accused of using the money from newer orders to pay for older orders.

One bride spoke with CBS News Detroit in September 2023 and said she paid thousands of dollars for her dress but Ristivojevic stopped answering her calls and text messages one month before her wedding date.

Kiera Ellis-Hume said she checked the bridal store's Facebook page. She saw a comment from someone who said the store had been shut down, and there was a for-rent sign on the door.