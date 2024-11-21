Michigan bill aiming to improve outcomes for foster youth sees movement in state legislature

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's foster youth face an uphill battle as they age out of the system, but a bill currently in the state Legislature aims to change that.

"It was tough, you're sort of in many ways on your own," said Justin Kasieta, who entered foster care when he was a teenager.

Justin Kasieta entered the foster care system after his father passed away from cancer and his mom began dealing with her own health issues.

"That led to my sibling's placement into foster care; I got separated from them and moved to about four different homes," he told CBS News Detroit

Kasieta says he noticed while navigating his own state care, that any money coming from social security or veterans benefits was taken by the state and placed into Michigan's general fund. That money, he says, could be much better used for kids exiting foster care to secure housing or a first car to get to work.

"Or pursuing a post-secondary goal, whether that be college, a vocational school, or just entering the workforce, I think those funds could prove really critical," said Kasieta.

Kasieta worked with state Sen. Jeff Irwin on this legislation, which passed the Michigan Senate unanimously earlier this month.

"Here's an opportunity to actually reserve for them their own income and you know that could allow them to be more successful and to avoid some of those problems those kids face when they age out," said Irwin.

This bill's next step is consideration by the House, where Republican state Representative Kathy Schmaltz hopes it will receive bipartisan support.

"We need to do all we can to make sure that when our kids age out of the foster care system that they are put on a successful path in life," said Schmaltz.