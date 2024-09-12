Michigan authorities searching for missing teen couple they believe are heading out of state

New Wayne County jail faces challenges, Tim Walz heading to Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Michigan are seeking two missing 16-year-olds who they believe are trying to leave the state.

Alaina Stewart and her boyfriend, Colton Miller, both 16, have been reported missing from Mt. Clemens.

Aliana Stewart, 16, (left) and Colton Miller, also 16, (right), are reported missing out of Mt. Clemens and authorities believe they are heading out of the state. Macomb County Sheriff's Office and St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Deputies received a missing persons report for Stewart on Tuesday after she didn't return home, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the two teens were allegedly seen driving in Colton's black 2003 Ford F-150 in Warren.

Stewart is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 95 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday morning, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office posted about Miller being missing. In the post, the sheriff's office said the couple was possibly in Detroit Wednesday evening.

Authorities believe they are heading out of state.

Anyone with information about these two teens is asked to contact Macomb County Sheriff's Det. Krizanek at 586-307-8192 and Jonathan.Krizanek@macombcountymi.gov or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-985-8115.