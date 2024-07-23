Michigan authorities investigating after 80-year-old man is run over by ATV while putting political sign in yard

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Michigan are investigating after someone allegedly ran over an elderly man with an ATV and vandalized vehicles in what they believe are politically motivated incidents, police said.

On Sunday, officers in Hancock, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, responded to three incidents that appeared to be politically motivated.

Authorities are investigating after a suspect on an ATV allegedly intentionally ran over an 80-year-old man who was putting a political sign in his yard. Hancock Police Department

In two of the incidents, a suspect intentionally vandalized vehicles, according to a release from Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman.

Then, at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Anthony St. after the same suspect driving an ATV allegedly intentionally drove through a yard and ran over an 80-year-old man who was putting up a political sign in his front yard.

The 80-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

"It is believed that the person driving the ATV is involved in all three incidents," Hancock police said. "Be aware, the subject appeared to target both Trump and Law Enforcement supporters."

The department said the driver of the ATV was identified on Monday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.