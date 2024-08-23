Michigan apple growers expected to harvest 30.5 million bushels in 2024

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's apple industry is set to see an above average harvest in 2024.

The state's apple crop estimate for 2024 is 30.5 million bushes, according to data released Friday by the USApple Outlook.

"It is unusual to have three large crops in a row," said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee said in a release. "However, as growers continue to plant high-density orchards and adopt other innovative growing practices, Michigan's apple crop sizes will increase, and we will continue to see these larger crops."

Michigan harvested 31.9 million bushels of apples last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with the average harvest being about 25.9 million bushels.

Warmer temperatures in the late winter months caused an earlier bloom in May, and growers didn't experience any frost or freezing on the trees after they bloomed. This in turn prompted a "plentiful crop" being harvest 10 days earlier this year.

"Michigan Apple growers share a common goal of producing flavorful, high-quality apples," said Smith. "They work with tree fruit researchers to implement the latest growing techniques and use new technology to monitor growing conditions. Michigan growers are committed to bringing the best quality fruit to the consumer."

In order to reach the estimate for the year, growers and other experts from throughout the state report their findings and then an estimate is made.

Apples grown in Michigan are available from August to June and can be found in retail grocery stores, farm markets and cider mills.