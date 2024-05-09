Michigan getting 85 new high-tech jobs in EV, aerospace industries

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that 85 new jobs will be created in Michigan to help expand the state's presence as a "high-tech hub" for the electric vehicle testing, defense and aerospace industries.

The jobs were created due to two investment projects, with LHP Engineering and Barron Industries Inc., which will represent $12.7 million in capital investment, according to a release.

"Today, we are announcing two investments in Oakland County creating 85 jobs and building on Michigan's advanced manufacturing," said Whitmer. "Since I took office, we have secured more than 38,000 auto jobs, many building batteries and electric vehicles, and we have continued growing our strong defense and aerospace industries. We will keep competing with other states and nations to bring more jobs and projects home so we can help more workers and businesses 'make it' in Michigan."

LHP Engineering, headquartered in Columbus, will open an electric vehicle testing center in Pontiac. The company provides engineering, training, and technology services.

Officials expect this project to create 35 jobs and generate a capital investment of $3.6 million. A $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant supports the project.

"This is a perfect example of how the state, in collaboration with local cities and counties, is becoming a global leader in mobility and vehicle electrification," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "When LHP Engineering Solutions had a choice of where to locate its new electric vehicle testing and training center and the 35 high-wage engineering jobs that come with it, the company chose Pontiac over another site in Indiana. We welcome the investment and the confidence that LHP has in Michigan and Oakland County."

The second investment project is with Barron Industries, Inc., a family-owned metal castings producer in the defense and aerospace industry.

The company is expanding by acquiring new metal 3D printing and machining equipment. The move is expected to generate $9.1 million in capital investment, creating 50 new jobs.

These jobs will have an average wage of $32 an hour along with benefits, almost $10 above the regional median wage. The project is supported by a $900,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant.