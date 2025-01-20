Metro Detroiters honor Martin Luther King Jr. with peace walk

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Temperatures may have plummeted into the single digits on Monday, but that didn't stop more than one hundred people from honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield.

King's legacy was felt through community, youth and song, with the civil rights leader remembered for his fight for freedom and justice.

"That's what Dr. King was all about. He wanted people to be judged by their character, not the color of their skin, and that's what we've gotta get back to," said Dorothy Dean, chairperson of the MLK Task Force Board of Directors.

This year's theme was "social justice through equality, inclusion, and diversity." This message speaks volumes, especially for 9-year-old DeAnna Smith.

"What I learned about him was life was hard back then when they didn't care for him or for black people. You should treat people how you want to be treated," Smith said.

The march promoted peace that brought city and state leaders, sorority and fraternity groups, and other community organizations together to advocate change.

"We need to come together and make the dream stay alive," said Dean.

Organizers of the march say Southfield is the first city in Michigan to hold a King peace walk, and this year's celebration is its 40th.