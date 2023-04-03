Metro Detroit woman starts a female tie collection

Nancy Berman of Nandanie Ties AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We love highlighting local entrepreneurs and this time we are shining a light on a female tie business.

Nandanie Ties is a luxury tie collection for women. Owner Nancy Berman is excited to show off her high-end accessories that are a less common genre of fashion.

Like many entrepreneurs working right out of her house, the small but scrappy fashion brand is already creating a buzz.

For Berman, seeing her ties featured in magazines is incredibly fulfilling, but getting to this point was not without challenges.

"It's a huge learning curve. I've never done anything like this before," she said. "You just have to know there's going to be bumps along the way, there's going to be mistakes made. You just have to keep going."

She is still very excited about the process of making her dream come true and launching a tie collection.

"It's been really an amazing journey. I just launched in the fall, and I've already been in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, and I have had celebrities wearing the ties. We have just gotten a lot of really good feedback," Berman said.

You don't have to know how to tie a tie to wear Nandanie ties, as they snap on. Berman said she loves the confidence her ties give women.

"When I put on a tie, it makes me feel like I have an equal seat, an equal say. And sometimes you want to be taken seriously, and I feel like it just gives you that extra boost of confidence. And that's what I want to instill in women, that they can do anything that they want to do," Berman said.



