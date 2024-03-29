Metro Detroit man found dead in garage fire

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was found dead after a garage fire in Warren Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out in the detached garage of a home in the 5000 block of Arden Ave, according to Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams.

A woman told fire crews that her husband was missing, and he usually spent time out in the garage.

When fire officials checked the garage, they found the man dead.

There were no other injuries, and the house was not damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been released, but fire officials say more information will be released as it is made available.