Metro Detroit students apply, get accepted into college on the spot through scholarship program

Michigan students apply, get accepted into college on the spot through scholarship program

(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University was the place to be on Tuesday as dozens of high school students across Metro Detroit were granted the opportunity to go to college on the spot.

The event called "Apply" was hosted by the nonprofit Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars.

More than 50 colleges and universities nationwide participated in the annual event, which allows students to submit an application and be accepted at that very moment.

Student Kelly Chambers received college admission from Grand Canyon University, giving him the chance to pursue his dreams.

"I now have a confirmed path to like pursue education and go into the health care field. That's amazing, and I'm so excited," said Chambers.

Dreams that might not have been possible without the support of Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars.

"I'm the first of my family to ever graduate from high school, so I feel like it was something that was a barrier and inaccessible, but ever since I started high school, I've been eager to attend post-secondary and just receive an education I can help change lives with," Chambers stated.

Chambers is just one of hundreds of students involved with the nonprofit that guides students strapped for cash on the path toward a higher education.

"We really like to walk alongside students and help make that path easier for them," said DRDFS executive director Christa Funk.

CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio speaks with DRDFS Executive Director Christa Funk.

Salwa Chouman was accepted into Wayne State University and is grateful for the $4,000 scholarship she and her peers received from the program so she's able to pursue a medical degree.

"Feel very lucky and very happy to get the opportunity because it's something that I want to just move on and see the next chapter of my life," said Chouman.

Funk says students are recruited for the Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars program during their sophomore year in high school.

To learn how to sign up, head to the organization's website.