Metro Detroit beach closed for Memorial Day weekend due to lifeguard shortage

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and although it's the time of year when pools and beaches open for the season, one Metro Detroit beach will stay closed over the holiday weekend.

The beach at Spencer Park in Rochester Hills will not be open this weekend due to a lifeguard shortage, city officials said.

"The swimming area and beach at Spencer Park will not be opening this weekend as previously hoped," officials said. "Our team has been working tirelessly over the last several months to hire lifeguards but were not able to onboard enough staff to open for Memorial Day weekend."

The playground, watercraft rentals, concessions, fishing, trails and picnic areas at Spencer Park will remain open.

In addition to this announcement, city officials say they are offering a $500 bonus to any lifeguard who works an average of 24 hours each week through July 15.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply on the city's website.

City officials say they will provide updates online regarding the status of the beach at Spencer Park.