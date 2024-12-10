Map shows how much snow Metro Detroit could see Wednesday, and coldest air of the season closes out this week

(CBS DETROIT) — A new round of snow and very cold air is on the way for Southeast Michigan.

Like last week's round of winter weather, a couple of snow squalls will move in by Wednesday evening. A snow squall is a fast-moving band of heavy snow. Because the squalls will quickly move in and out, snow totals won't be high.

Most of Southeast Michigan can expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Northern Sanilac County can expect 2 to 4 inches.

Behind the snow, the coldest air of the season will move in. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s for Thursday afternoon and the upper 20s for Friday morning.

Lows will be in the teens on Thursday and Friday mornings. By the weekend, highs will return to the 40s, with a wintry mix possible for Saturday.