Metro Detroit retail "fencing" operation results in three arrests

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three people have been charged as part of a suspected "fencing" scheme in Metro Detroit, the Canton Police Department reported.

The Canton Police Department's Special Operations Group began an investigation that led to the charges in fall 2024, starting at the Valero Gas Station at 6571 Linwood St., Detroit. As the investigation expanded, Canton Police worked with multiple retailers including Walmart, Sam's Club, Meijer and Home Depot.

The wording of a "fence" refers to a business that knowingly purchases stolen goods at greatly reduced prices for reselling at a profit.

"The investigation revealed that the gas station management along with employees, purchased large quantities of stolen energy drinks and other stolen items from individuals, commonly referred to as 'boosters,' who targeted retail stores in Canton and across Metro Detroit," the press release said.

Canton Police Department's Investigative Bureau served two search warrants for this investigation on Jan. 22: one at the Valero Gas Station on Linwood Street and the other at a home in the City of Dearborn.

Those efforts led to the three arrests, along with the recovery of "thousands of dollars in suspected stolen goods," the report said.

Arraignment hearings took place Friday at 36th District Court in Detroit for the following individuals and felony charges:

Aziz Awadh, in photo provided by law enforcement on Jan. 29, 2025. Canton Police Department

Aziz Awadh, age 40, of Dearborn, charged with:

Conducting Criminal Enterprise: 20 years and/or $100,000 fine.

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime: 20 years and/or $20,000 fine.

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime: 20 years and/or $20,000 fine.

Organized Retail Crime: Five years and/or $20,000 fine $5,000 fine.

Hamood Fatteh, in photo provided by law enforcement on Jan. 29, 2025. Canton Police Department

Hamood Fatteh, age 22, of Dearborn, charged with:

Conducting Criminal Enterprise: 20 years and/or $100,000 fine.

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime: 20 years and/or $20,000 fine.

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime: 20 years and/or $20,000 fine.

Organized Retail Crime: Five years and/or $20,000 fine $5,000 fine.

Safwan Awadh, in photo provided by law enforcement on Jan. 29, 2025. Canton Police Department

Safwan Awadh, 38, of Dearborn, charged with:

Organized Retail Crime: Five years and/or $20,000 fine $5,000 fine.

Their next court hearings are Jan. 31.