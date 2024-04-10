Metro Detroit motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Crumbley parents get 10-15 years, Detroit-area bakeries prepare for Eid al-Fitr and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Metro Detroit motorcyclist was arrested Tuesday night after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, state police said.

At about 11:48 p.m. on April 9, a motorcyclist was allegedly doing wheelies and doughnuts around a Dearborn police patrol car. After that, the motorcyclist, a Dearborn man, left and headed northbound on M-39.

The Michigan State Police Trooper 3 helicopter was on patrol and found the suspect traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Troopers on the ground located the motorcyclist at Telegraph and McNichols roads.

Authorities tried to conduct a traffic stop in Redford, but the motorcyclist fled, and they did not pursue.

The MSP helicopter tracked the motorcyclist to Farmington Hills, where he ran out of gas.

Farmington Hills officers arrested him, and he was lodged on charges. State police say the Dearborn and Redford police departments are also seeking charges in connection to this incident.

"This suspect risked his own life, lives of other drivers and the police officers involved in this incident by his behavior," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Great work by all involved to take him in to custody without any one being hurt or killed."