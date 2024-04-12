Metro Detroit man charged with intent to murder in hit-and-run that left 1 injured

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left one person injured, officials said.

Tony Prather, 48, was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and operating a vehicle while license suspended causing serious injury. He was also charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Prather was recently extradited back to Michigan after leaving the state.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Tony Prather and the victim were in Prather's truck and stopped at a bar in Warren.

After that, Prather allegedly dropped the victim off at his house, hit him with his vehicle and left him in the road. The victim was critically injured.

On Thursday, he was arraigned and given a $350,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%. In addition, if released, Prather must wear a GPS tether, have no contact with the victim and cannot leave Michigan.

"Fleeing the scene after allegedly causing serious injury is a cowardly act that will not go unpunished," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Regardless of where the individual attempts to hide, we will ensure they are brought back to face the consequences of their actions. There is no escape from accountability."

Prather's probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 16.