Metro Detroit man accused of confronting driver with knife in road rage incident

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills man who allegedly pulled a knife out on a driver during a road rage incident is facing felony charges.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Borella, 33, is charged with one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Borella was arraigned in 41A District Court and received a $20,000 cash/surety bond.

Ryan Borella Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened on May 18 in the area of North Avenue and 26 Mile Road.

A 63-year-old Roseville man told police that he was driving an SUV on North Avenue when Borella was unable to merge and started driving erratically. Investigators said Borella allegedly passed the SUV before stopping at a red light at 24 Mile Road, getting out of his truck with a knife and approaching the other driver.

The victim and a 38-year-old female passenger in the SUV reported that they feared for their safety.

Authorities later identified and arrested Borella. They also recovered a knife in his truck.