Metro Detroit Kroger employee accused of threatening to shoot workers, customers

Ex-Michigan House Speaker charged, Detroit mayor to deliver State of the City and more top stories

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An employee at a Kroger store in Westland is accused of making terroristic threats against customers and other employees.

Jonathan Lee Stieber, 37, of Garden City, is charged with one count of threat of terrorism. He was arraigned in the 18th District Court and received a $25,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Stieber allegedly threatened to shoot employees and customers at the Kroger store in the 7300 block of N. Middlebelt Road on Sunday.

He was arrested on Monday.

"This was a potentially another incident that may have cost a lot of people their lives. Very thankfully, this was thwarted by a fellow employee at a Kroger store in Westland. The coworker reported his concerns immediately so law enforcement could start investigating. Let me take this opportunity to say that we all should be ever vigilant and report any activity that may be criminal. Literally, lives can be saved," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 25, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.